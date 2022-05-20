Kim Kardashian is seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy.

The Kardashians take Italy!

Kim Kardashian has descended upon Italy along with much of the Kar-Jenner clan for Kourtney’s wedding to drummer Travis Barker.

Kim, Kylie, Khloe and Kris were all photographed out on the town in Portofino on Friday night as they were swarmed by fans and paparazzi alike. Kourtney, Travis, North, Kendall and Kendall’s boyfriend Devin Booker were also spotted with the rest of the family at a cozy dinner at Ristorante Puny in the scenic village along the Italian Riviera. The only notable person missing was Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who was reportedly unable to make the wedding due to his filming schedule at SNL.

Kylie Jenner seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. — NINO/GC Images

Khloe Kardashian seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. — NINO/GC Images

Kris Jenner seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. — NINO/GC Images

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenners, Kylie Jenners, Travis Barker, North West attending the pre-wedding party in Portofino. — MEGA

Kim Kardashian is seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. — NINO/GC Images

After officially tying the knot last weekend in a low key civil ceremony at a Santa Barbara courthouse, Kourtney and Travis decamped to Italy for a much more lavish four day wedding extravaganza. The Italian ceremony will take place at the historic 13th century castle Castello Brown, as TMZ reports.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Kourtney, Travis and the rest of the wedding party soaked up the Italian sun on a $60 million (US) yacht. Travis was seen jumping from the boat’s top deck into the Mediterranean waters below while Kourtney opted for a jet ski ride.

In case two weddings wasn’t enough, the couple will reportedly have another celebration in L.A. for friends who couldn’t make the trek to Italy, per TMZ.