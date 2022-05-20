Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brad Paisley dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week, with the host recalling how Paisley made his first appearance on the show during its first season.

“I was scared you were gonna make me dance,” joked Paisley before telling the audience, “She changed TV, folks.”

During the conversation, Paisley also reveals the unique gift he got for wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley for their 19th wedding anniversary: a stool shaped like a giant ear of corn.

READ MORE: ‘Ellen’ Guest Host Brad Paisley Talks To Tori Kelly About ‘Awkward’ Voice-Over Sessions For ‘Sing 2’

“‘Cause nothing says stool like an ear of corn,” he quipped while a photo of the stool was displayed on the screen behind him.

According to Paisley, he got if for her “she-shack” — a female version of a man-cave — that has a “chicken theme.”

“Just such a great anniversary gift…” joked Paisley.

The final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs on Thursday, May 26.