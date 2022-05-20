Jonathan Searle was just a kid when he and his brother were cast in Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking “Jaws”, with the siblings playing pint-sized pranksters scaring swimmers with a cardboard shark fin — a practical joke that created utter chaos on the beach and nearly got the boys shot.

Searle, a native of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts — which doubled for the seaside town of Amity — is now the new chief of police in Oak Bluffs, a small town on the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

According the Vineyard Gazette, Searle was thrilled by his new gig.

READ MORE: The Original Shark From ‘Jaws’ Gets A Huge Upgrade At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures

“I’m clearly elated and I’m humbled and honoured to have been offered the position,” he told the newspaper. “It’s something I’ve been working toward my whole career.”

Check out Searle’s iconic “Jaws” scene below: