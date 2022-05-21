Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t afraid of competition when it comes to her Goop lifestyle brand.

Paltrow demonstrated that when she took to Instagram Story recently to solicit questions from her followers.

Among them was a question about Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh brand.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Goop ‘Skin Brushing’ Video

“Are you upset that Poosh copied you?” the question asked.

Paltrow offered a powerful response.

“This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls**t, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams,” Paltrow wrote.

“I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so i understand where it comes from,” she added.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Showcases Goop’s New ‘Hands Off My Vagina’ Candle

“Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses there is a place for all of us plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER,” she concluded, referencing Kardashian’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Meanwhile, during her Instagram Story conversation with fans, Paltrow also revealed the answers to such burning questions as the movie she’s watched the most and her favourite Wang Chung song, and even shut down a troll in epic fashion.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram