Harry Styles took to the stage of New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday night (May 20) for his “One Night Only” concert, premiering the songs on his new album Harry’s House, released that same day.

During the sold-out show, Styles demonstrated his support of Ukraine as the country heroically defends itself from invading Russian forces.

As People reported, during his performance of his hit “Sign of the Times”, Styles accepted a Ukrainian flag offered by a member of the audience, carrying it with him and waving it over his head while singing the song.

Courtesy of Apple Music

Next week, Styles returns to his native England to kick off the European leg of his 2022 tour before returning to North American in August.

Following two nights in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (his sole Canadian stop) on Aug. 15 ad 16, he then returns to MSG in New York for a 10-night stand beginning on Sept. 1.