Emmy Rossum is recalling her unforgettable birth story.

Earlier this week, The “Shameless” actress appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” where she explained why her May 2021 birth experience was “just about [her] worst nightmare.”

READ MORE: Emmy Rossum Got Blisters From The ‘Heavy’ Fake Breasts She Wore While Filming ‘Angelyne’

She joked about getting “a lovely and very conscientious Uber driver, which is not what you want when you’re in labour” because you “want to go [fast].”

At the time, Rossum told her driver to treat every yellow light as if it were green because she was “fully in contractions” and “nine centimeters dilated.”

READ MORE: Emmy Rossum Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter Along With A PSA

“I was basically 10 minutes away from having a child. It had progressed very quickly,” she said.

The actress, 35, remembered telling her driver to “go, go, go,” adding, “He was like … ‘I want to get you there safely.’ I was like, ‘I would like that too. I would like to get there.’”

Fortunately, Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail made it to the hospital on time and safely welcomed their daughter.