US actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022.

Johnny Depp is expected to take the stand once again in his $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard.

After last appearing on the stand over two weeks ago, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star will likely be called by the defense on Monday as a witness for Heard.

READ MORE: Eva Green Shares Support For Johnny Depp Amid Trial Against Amber Heard

Depp will be the third witness to speak on May 23, following an anatomy expert and an IPV expert during the last week of the trial, which began on April 11.

Deadline reached out to Heard’s legal team and representatives but received no comment regarding the witness schedule.

Meanwhile, a source close to Depp’s legal team confirmed that he will “almost certainly take the stand first thing next week.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp And Attorney Camille Vasquez Romance Rumours ‘Unequivocally Untrue,’ Source Says

The brave move by Heard’s defense comes as a tough gamble. Although Depp has been criticized for his bad mouth, he did articulate an adequately persuasive testimony that he was never abusive to Heard during their relationship.

As the case will come to rest, Judge Penny Azcarte expressed that on May 27 she wants closing arguments to occur.