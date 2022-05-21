Click to share this via email

Victoria Beckham reminisced on her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding, which took place last month, with a series of unseen photographs.

The designer took to her Instagram on Friday, sharing throwbacks alongside her and husband David Beckham’s famous friends.

One photo captured the Beckhams alongside Victoria’s longtime pal Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Marc Anthony. The other was a snapshot of Victoria and her gal pals.

“Friday night throwback celebrating with friends post wedding! We love you!!!” the Spice Girls star wrote next to the photos.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham celebrate with friends including Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Marc Anthony — Photo: Instagram/ VictoriaBeckham

Victoria Beckham is photographed with friends Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and more — Photo: Instagram/ VictoriaBeckham

Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz on April 9 during a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

Peltz recently showed off her engagement band and new wedding ring on Instagram.

She simply captioned the May 9 post, “The ring,” showing off the large emerald-cut diamond along with her sparkly engagement band.