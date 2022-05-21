In a heartfelt open letter, Pete Davidson announced his departure from “Saturday Night Live” after starring on the NBC sketch comedy show for eight years.

On Saturday, he revealed that the May 21 episode would be his final show, hours before the episode airs.

Although the comedian does not have social media, he was able to announce the news on Instagram, thanks to his friend Dave Sirus, who posted Davidson’s message on his personal account alongside a throwback video of the “SNL” star hugging Jerrod Carmichael.

“Jerrod sent [this] to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way,” Davidson said about the clip. ”In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one.”

Davidson, 28, joined “SNL” when he was 20, admitting, “I had no idea what I was doing” because “I wasn’t really a sketch performer.”

He also shared that he was “scared” to work on the “historic” and “respected show” alongside notable stars like Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson.

“I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did,” Davidson said. “I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.”

Davidson continued by thanking the show’s creator Lorne Michaels and “everyone at ‘SNL’” for their continued support over the years. He expressed his gratitude towards them noting that he “wouldn’t be here without them.”

“I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion, he shared. “Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime.”

Davidson concluded the lengthy post writing, “’SNL’ is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a [John] Mulaney musical number.”

“The King of Staten Island” actor’s exit follows the news of his forthcoming comedy series “Bupkis”, a fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life, in which he will star in, as well as write and executive produce.

Davidson’s final “Saturday Night Live” episode, hosted by Natasha Lyonne, airs Saturday May 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET.