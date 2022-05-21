Click to share this via email

“Britain’s Got Talent” contestant Maxwell Thorpe unveiled an incredibly powerful voice that no one saw coming.

The 32-year-old shy performer admitted he was feeling “very” nervous ahead of his audition, since it was the largest audience he’s ever sang for.

Thorpe, who’s been busking for the last 10 years, told the judges that sometimes he would be “singing to people that aren’t listening”.

He went on to sing a powerful rendition of Italian music performer Luciano Pavarotti’s operative song “Caruso”, which received an overwhelming applause and standing ovation from the entire audience and all four judges.

Simon Cowell complimented Thorpe’s “extraordinary” performance.

“Seriously, you’re so shy and quiet and then that happened… It was like one of those movies. This wasn’t supposed to happen and it was brilliant,” he said.

Alesha Dixon noted that his “meaningful” audition made her arm hairs stand up and gave her “all the feels.”

Amanda Holden added that, moving forward, she hopes Thorpe will feel “more appreciated” and confident after taking in the audience’s reaction and David Walliams agreed.

Watch Thorpe’s audition, which earned him four yeses, in the clip above.