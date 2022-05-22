Natasha Lyonne made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut in the final episode of the 47th season, where she joked about the recent arrival of the second season of her Netflix comedy “Russian Doll”.

“Gosh, will you look at this? I’m hosting the season finale of ‘Saturday Night Live’. For a real New Yorker like me, that’s big,” she said in her opening monologue.

READ MORE: Natasha Lyonne Recalls Working With Marlon Brando In ‘Scary Movie’ Sequel: ‘I Don’t Know What He Was Thinking’

“I have a show called ‘Russian Doll’. The second season… just premiered on Netflix, and two things you really want to be associated with right now are Russia and Netflix,” she joked.

Later in the monologue, she was joined by former “SNL” cast members Fred Armisen (whom Lyonne dated for several years) and Maya Rudolph, who shared their impersonations of her, dropping such words as “cock-a-roach” and “inspo facto” in pitch-perfect impressions of her raspy-voiced delivery.

Lyonne also brought up her relationship with Armisen (she recently confirmed they’d split up after eight years together).

READ MORE: Natasha Lyonne Dethrones Nicole Kidman As Clapping Meme Queen At The 2019 Emmys

“We’re the only couple with a sex tape nobody wanted to buy,” she joked.

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.