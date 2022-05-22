While Harry Styles has been compared to a young Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones frontman is dismissing such comparisons as “superficial.”

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Jagger addresses comparisons between his 1960s self and Styles, who was once rumoured to be playing Jagger in an big-screen biopic.

“I like Harry — we have an easy relationship,” said Jagger of the singer, whose anticipated new album Harry’s House just dropped.

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye makeup than him,” said Jagger of his younger self.

“Come on, I was much more androgynous,” he added. “And [Styles] doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Of course, Sir Mick may not have seen Styles’ hilarious impression of him on “Saturday Night Live” a few years back.