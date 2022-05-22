Mike Tyson is breaking his silence about an altercation he had with another passenger on flight last month after video emerged of the former heavyweight champ pummeling a man seated behind him on a Jetblue flight from San Francisco to Fort Lauderdale while the plane was taxiing on the runway.

During the latest edition of his podcast, “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” (via the Daily Mail), Tyson confirmed that the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file any charges after reviewing video of the incident, which went viral online.

“Yes, they said they ain’t gonna pick up charges,” said Tyson in the podcast, going on to insist his punches did not come out of the blue.

“He was f**king with me, man,” Tyson said of the man, Melvin George Townsend III, noting he he even “took pictures” with him prior to the incident.

READ MORE: ‘Overly Excited Fan’ Releases Statement After Being Hit By Mike Tyson On Plane

According to Tyson, dealing with “overly excited” fans is the risk he runs when flying commercial.

“I shouldn’t even be taking public planes. My wife gets mad I take public planes,” he explained.

Tyson also admitted that he needs to do a better job of keeping his temper under control when someone “triggers me.” Asked if that was a “losing situation” for him, he responded, “Yes. Totally, 100 per cent.”