The judges on “Britain’s Got Talent” received more than they bargained for when contestant Kenny Petrie took the stage.

The conservatively auditioner strolled onstage and removed a guitar out of a case, and then proceeded to dazzle the crowd with a display of guitar virtuosity that took everyone by surprise.

After the performance, judge Simon Cowell — who had a wide smile on his face throughout — gave Petrie his critique.

“When the guitar came out, I thought, ‘This isn’t going to go well,’ and you were actually brilliant,” admitted Cowell, before he and the other judges all gave him their votes to move forward to the next round.

If Petrie seems familiar, it could be because he and his band — Mr. Spankey and the Hipthrusters — went viral a few years back when someone posted his blistering guitar solo on the band’s cover of Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream”, which racked up nearly 500,000 YouTube views.