Maren Morris is pursuing a role in the Broadway revival of “Wicked”, the hit musical inspired by “The Wizard of Oz”.

On Saturday, May 21, the “Humble Quest” singer shared a brief video on Twitter, a snippet of an audition she self-taped for the role of Elphaba, a.k.a. the Wicked Witch of the West (played by Jessica Vosk in the original Broadway production).

“Honestly, even if I don’t get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin’ backdrop off Amazon,” Morris wrote in her tweet.

In a pair of subsequent tweets, Morris gets into how different her own personal singing style is from the more stylized vocalizing in Broadway musicals.

“Prepping for this audition is harder than I thought,” she said, admitting that the idea of delivering eight performances a week at that level was “daunting.”

Earlier this month, Morris shared her desire to audition for the show, revealing she was interested in playing Elphaba.