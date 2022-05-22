Maren Morris is pursuing a role in the Broadway revival of “Wicked”, the hit musical inspired by “The Wizard of Oz”.

On Saturday, May 21, the “Humble Quest” singer shared a brief video on Twitter, a snippet of an audition she self-taped for the role of Elphaba, a.k.a. the Wicked Witch of the West (played by Jessica Vosk in the original Broadway production).

“Honestly, even if I don’t get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin’ backdrop off Amazon,” Morris wrote in her tweet.

Test shot for my self tape audition. The THEATRE dah-ling IS JUMPING OUT. 💚 Honestly, even if I don’t get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin’ backdrop off Amazon. 😂🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1cLze6qFYC — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 22, 2022

In a pair of subsequent tweets, Morris gets into how different her own personal singing style is from the more stylized vocalizing in Broadway musicals.

“Prepping for this audition is harder than I thought,” she said, admitting that the idea of delivering eight performances a week at that level was “daunting.”

Also, as a singer of my own music, I can belt, but rarely. Elphie goes from falsetto to full voice in the same word in 2 songs I’ve noticed. INTG and No Good Deed she does this. It’s very technically skilled and I can do it, but the idea of 8X a week is daunting! — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 22, 2022

Earlier this month, Morris shared her desire to audition for the show, revealing she was interested in playing Elphaba.

Gonna send an audition tape in for Wicked on Broadway. What the hell. Let’s see what happens. 💚 🧙🏼‍♀️ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 1, 2022