Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married — again! The same month that the couple legally tied the knot in a California courthouse, they exchanged I dos again, this time at a castle in Italy in front of family and friends.

Kourtney’s long lace train billowed out behind her as the pair prepared to say “I do” at a velvet altar inside of Portofino’s Castello Brown.

The intricate veil was decorated with flowers and what appears to be a portrait of the Madonna, something Kourtney has been sporting throughout the wedding weekend. For his part, Travis, who was kneeling on a chair at the embellished altar, was wearing a dark gray suit.

Kourtney was walked down the stairs of the Italian castle by her mother, Kris Jenner, who was wearing a blush-toned feather-fringed gown. The front of Kourtney’s dress shows that the eldest Kardashian opted for a short gown, which featured a corsetted bodice and lace overlay. Kourtney wore her hair up for the occasion, with her long veil pinned to the crown of her bun.

Travis, who was dapper as ever in his tux, posed for photos as he waited for his bride at the bottom of the steps at Castello Brown.

The longtime friends first sparked romance rumors last year. Ten months later they got engaged.

The Italian ceremony was Kourtney and Travis’ third wedding. They first stood at an altar in April, when they had a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Vegas nuptials weren’t legally binding, and a source told ET that it “was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring.”

The pair made things legal the next month by officially tying the knot at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.

“Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time,” a source told ET. “This was a smaller, low key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have.”

Among the guests at the ceremony were Kourtney’s maternal grandmother, MJ Campbell, and Travis’ dad, Randy Barker, according to an eyewitness.

“They posed in a black convertible that had a ‘just married’ sign and cans rattling from it in the back,” the eyewitness said. “They then exited the car and walked towards the courthouse privately. It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them.”

Following the California ceremony, a source told ET that the couple “can’t wait for their wedding celebration” in Italy.

“Kourtney’s big wedding will have the entire family there and be so over the top,” another source said of the Italian nuptials. “She is so excited. It will be a bigger moment with all her sisters, family, friends and Travis’ family and friends in Italy. They’re looking forward to bringing their fun, funky families together. Kourtney’s family is over-the-moon excited for her.”

