Anthony Carrigan is a standout on HBO comedy “Barry” in the role of Chechen mobster NoHo Hank, but there were some who thought he should quit acting when alopecia led him to lose his hair.

“There was a moment where my alopecia had progressed so much so that I had lost pretty much half [of] my scalp, both my eyebrows [and] all my eyelashes,” Carrigan said in an interview with People. “It really threw everyone that I was working with, and no one knew what to do with me.”

As a result, Carrigan admitted that he lost his confidence.

READ MORE: Bill Hader Teases The ‘Mostly Bad’ Things In Store For His Character In New Season Of ‘Barry’

“I was told by a number of people, you’re not going to be able to do this. You’re not attractive anymore. You will fail if you try to do this,” he recalled. “And I’m one of those people that if you told me that I can’t do something, I will. Period.”

In fact, he explained, the more people told him he couldn’t make it as an actor, the more determined he became to prove them wrong.

“What was left was just this kind of burning passion to do it anyway — to make it happen anyway,” Anthony said.

According to Carrigan, it’s taken him some time to come to terms with his alopecia.

READ MORE: Bill Hader Talks About Being Forced To Work Out For ‘Barry’ Role On ‘Ellen’

“Talking about it was very therapeutic for me. And even talking about it now, I’m strangely very grateful for this experience and how much it taught me about radical self-acceptance. It made me a better actor too, because I wasn’t hiding anymore. I wasn’t hiding under wigs, or makeup, or this projected self confidence, and instead what was replaced was real confidence,” he explained.

“We’re told, you know, accept yourself, be who you are,” he added. “But we’re also in a society that’s constantly telling us to change. And my take on it is: you want to feel good about yourself, and that has very little to do with what you look like. It has everything to do with expressing who you are.”