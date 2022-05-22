Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Halsey is speaking out against their record label after it allegedly blocked the artist from releasing a new song.

The “Without Me” singer took to TikTok to discuss the situation on Sunday.

READ MORE: Halsey Reveals They’ve Been Diagnosed For Multiple Health Complications

“Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” reads the caption.

The track in question appears to be playing in the background of the clip.

Halsey continued, “I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

Halsey has been signed to Astralwerks since 2014.

READ MORE: Halsey Halts Concert, Reminds Fans To ‘Act Like F**king People’

“Everything is marketing,” they added. “And they are doing this to every artist these days. I just want to release music, man and I deserve better tbh. I’m tired.”