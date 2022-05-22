Hugh Grant has started trending on Twitter, thanks to “Heartstopper” star Kit Connor.
It all started after Connor admitted that he had a big crush on the “Notting Hill” actor, while speaking during day three of the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.
kit spent a good 5 minutes crushing on hugh grant and i don’t blame him, also how had joe never seen notting hill……. pic.twitter.com/eAKeQsiVZX
— 🍂mia saw kit! (@SR15B0701) May 22, 2022
kit's comfort film is notting hill and he says he has a fat crush on hugh grant
— em 💛 (@taIesofbasingse) May 22, 2022
Some fans took to Twitter to let Connor know that he isn’t the only one who has a crush on the British star.
kit connor u aren’t special i also have a crush on hugh grant pic.twitter.com/Y2VzS8KgQs
— ez bash’s publicist (@loverneIson) May 22, 2022
kit connor who has a big crush on hugh grant, especially in notting hill, i feel it well. pic.twitter.com/ZjxQSmRNIT
— annalisa🍦kit connor era (@frangiacort4) May 22, 2022
Others pointed out that the two men share a similar sense of style.
hugh grant (1990) x kit connor (2022) pic.twitter.com/4MczHktCmm
— imogen's gf (@lcverkit) May 22, 2022
“Heartstopper” is Netflix’s new coming-of-age drama, which also stars Olivia Colman.
A synopsis for the LGBTQ+ romance series reads, “Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series,” with Colman playing Nick’s mom Sarah.