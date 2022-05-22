Click to share this via email

Hugh Grant has started trending on Twitter, thanks to “Heartstopper” star Kit Connor.

It all started after Connor admitted that he had a big crush on the “Notting Hill” actor, while speaking during day three of the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

kit spent a good 5 minutes crushing on hugh grant and i don’t blame him, also how had joe never seen notting hill……. pic.twitter.com/eAKeQsiVZX — 🍂mia saw kit! (@SR15B0701) May 22, 2022

kit's comfort film is notting hill and he says he has a fat crush on hugh grant — em 💛 (@taIesofbasingse) May 22, 2022

Some fans took to Twitter to let Connor know that he isn’t the only one who has a crush on the British star.

kit connor u aren’t special i also have a crush on hugh grant pic.twitter.com/Y2VzS8KgQs — ez bash’s publicist (@loverneIson) May 22, 2022

kit connor who has a big crush on hugh grant, especially in notting hill, i feel it well. pic.twitter.com/ZjxQSmRNIT — annalisa🍦kit connor era (@frangiacort4) May 22, 2022

Others pointed out that the two men share a similar sense of style.

hugh grant (1990) x kit connor (2022) pic.twitter.com/4MczHktCmm — imogen's gf (@lcverkit) May 22, 2022

“Heartstopper” is Netflix’s new coming-of-age drama, which also stars Olivia Colman.

A synopsis for the LGBTQ+ romance series reads, “Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series,” with Colman playing Nick’s mom Sarah.