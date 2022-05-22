Hugh Grant has started trending on Twitter, thanks to “Heartstopper” star Kit Connor.

It all started after Connor admitted that he had a big crush on the “Notting Hill” actor, while speaking during day three of the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

Some fans took to Twitter to let Connor know that he isn’t the only one who has a crush on the British star.

Others pointed out that the two men share a similar sense of style.

“Heartstopper” is Netflix’s new coming-of-age drama, which also stars Olivia Colman.

A synopsis for the LGBTQ+ romance series reads, “Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series,” with Colman playing Nick’s mom Sarah.

 