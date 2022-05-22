Click to share this via email

Aidy Bryant is one of four cast members exiting “Saturday Night Live” at the end of this season, and she received a sweet sendoff from a pair of co-stars during this weekend’s season finale.

During Weekend Update, Bryant appeared in a sketch alongside Bowen Yang, reprising their “Trend Forecasters” characters.

After relaying which trends are in and out (naval oranges, it seems, were briefly out, but then came back in), Bryant’s character gave her final forecast.

“In? Ten nice years,” Bryant said of her “SNL” experience, having joined the show in 2012.

“In?” added Yang. “A friend I couldn’t have done this without.”

Bryant, remaining in character, then forecast that “her best guys” giving her a kiss was in, at which point both Che and Yang snuggled in an gave her a simultaneous kiss on each cheek.

In addition to Bryant, “SNL” is also saying goodbye to longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney.

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.