Eminem made a surprise appearance on the season 47 finale of “Saturday Night Live” on May 23.

The rapper took part in a hilarious sketch in honour of Pete Davidson’s final episode of the show.

The skit, titled “Forgot About Lorne”, saw Davidson rapping about Lorne Michaels’ accomplishments to the beat of Dr. Dre‘s “Forgot About Dre”.

The comedian is interrupted by Eminem, who calls him out for the sketch.

“It’s another parody, it’s like another tribute or something?” he asks, with Davidson telling him that it’s the third one.

“I would just stop,” Eminem continues. “Yeah, they all suck … Just please, stop … It’s really bad.”

He adds, “Pete, don’t f***ing do it again.”

Davidson previously starred in skits of of Eminem’s “Without Me” and “Stan”.