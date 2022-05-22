Click to share this via email

Randy Travis got a big surprise when he went to watch the Zac Brown Band playing in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night.

The country music legend was in the audience when the group decided to pay a special tribute to him.

“When you hear [Randy Travis] is coming to the show, you switch up the set list,” they wrote on social media.

The band performed an amazing rendition of “Forever and Ever, Amen”, which Travis released in 1987.

As well as sharing footage of the song, they also posted some snapshots of frontman Zac Brown posing with Travis backstage.

Travis suffered a catastrophic stroke in 2013 at the age of 54.

Zac Brown Band are currently in the road with their “2022 Out in the Middle Tour”.