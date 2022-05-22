Click to share this via email

Kendrick Lamar’s new album has soared to the top of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers debuted at No. 1 after its release on May 13.

The record’s 18 tracks are split into two parts, each with nine tracks.

The first half is titled Big Steppers and the second half is named Mr. Morale.

Lamar released the official music video for the single “N95″ on May 13.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is Lamar’s first album since 2017’s DAMN, which was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Music.