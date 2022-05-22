Courtney Love is sharing praise for Johnny Depp amid his current legal battle with Amber Heard.

The singer took to her friend’s Instagram to look back on an incident in which the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star saved her life after she overdosed outside of the iconic Viper Room nightclub in 1995.

READ MORE: Courtney Love Is ‘So Proud’ Of How ‘Succession’ Used Kurt Cobain & Nirvana’s Song

“I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly. I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room,” recalled the 57-year-old star.

The incident happened after the death of Love’s husband Kurt Cobain. Love also revealed how Depp supported her daughter Frances at that time.

“Johnny, when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me,” she explained.

“Then he sent limos to her school where all the social workers were crawling around, again, unasked, for her and all her friends to go to ‘Pirates [of the Caribbean]. He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it. I’ve never seen one of those ‘Pirates’ movies, but [Frances] loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, ‘Mama, he saved my life.’ And she said it again.”

READ MORE: Courtney Love Call On Elon Musk To Pay His ‘Fair Share Of Tax’

Although Love said that was taking Depp’s side in the defamation trial, she noted that she had “empathy” for Heard.

“I’ve been the most hated woman in America. I’ve been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok and it’s a really… I have a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for Amber. F–k man, wow, can you imagine being her?” she added.

“But if you use a movement for your own personal gain, and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces, and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served whatever it is.”