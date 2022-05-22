Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Queen Elizabeth won’t receive the salute at at this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 2.

Instead, Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne will likely be the ones to take it, according to The Mirror.

READ MORE: The Queen Walks To Her Seat At Platinum Jubilee Celebration

It’s hoped that the Queen will be able to attend part of the ceremony which is being “modified” with her comfort in mind, The Mirror reports.

The Queen appeared to be in high spirits while attending the first of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Windsor Castle on May 15.

The 96-year-old was aided by a cane while walking to her seat ahead of a show featuring over 1,300 performers and 500 horses.

READ MORE: Photo Of The Queen Goes Viral Thanks To Forrest Gump Lookalike Hiding In The Background

Her Majesty continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”, according to Buckingham Palace.