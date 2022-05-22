The man who jumped on stage and tackled Dave Chappelle during a show is explaining the reasons behind his actions.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” said Isaiah Lee, while speaking to the New York Post at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

The incident happened at the May 3 “Netflix is a Joke” show, where the comedian joked about topics such as the LGBTQ community and homelessness.

Lee said that his final breaking point was a joke about pedophilia, which lead him to charging Chappelle on stage. Lee also admitted that he was carrying a replica handgun at the time.

According to the New York Post, the aspiring rapper, who goes by “NoName_Trapper”, is now facing four misdemeanor counts, including battery and possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault.