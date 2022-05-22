Jennifer Lawrence is proving that dreams really do come true on the latest episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

On Monday’s show, DeGeneres calls to check in on the “Don’t Look Up” star, who explains how she used to sit on the toilet and pretend Ellen was interviewing her when she was younger.

“I was really into your show, so pretty much every time it was a number two it was you,” said Lawrence.

“I really manifested hard on there, maybe that’s the lesson… take your time,” she added.

It’s come full circle as Lawrence currently lives in the house that DeGeneres lived in when she started the talk show nearly 20 years ago.

Lawrence welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney last month.