Taking vacation days isn’t necessary when you’re Tom Cruise.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star explained why he never takes time off work, while speaking with Bella magazine.

“This is a day off for me, because I am not shooting,” he told the outlet via Contact Music. “I’m just chillin’ now. I don’t have days off.”

The 59-year-old explained, “Look, I’m fortunate, I’m lucky. I’ve spent my life on movie sets and travelling the world, which is what I always wanted to do; so this is not work – I’m living the dream.”

Cruise mania descended this week in Cannes, where the actor made a whirlwind appearance at the film festival, walking the red carpet, receiving a surprise Palme d’Or and watching a squadron of French fighter jets fly over the European premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick.”