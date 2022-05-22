Click to share this via email

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family just got a little bit bigger!

The couple welcomed a baby girl on Saturday May 21.

Pratt took to Instagram to share the happy news and announce his second daughter’s name.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” wrote the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star.

The actor also assured his followers that both “mama and baby are doing well.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger also share 1-year-old daughter Lyla Maria Pratt, while Pratt is a dad to 9-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.