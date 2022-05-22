Click to share this via email

J Balvin is opening up about his nine-month-old baby boy, Rio.

The Latin music superstar explains the meaning behind his son’s name while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Monday, May 23.

“Rio like River… I want him to just float,” he says.

Balvin also opens up about moving to Oklahoma to learn English as a foreign exchange student.

“I did not choose Oklahoma… I loved Oklahoma, don’t get me wrong,” he continues.

It wasn’t until the Grammy winner moved to New York that he got the inspiration to be an artist and “conquer the world with his music.”

The series finale of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” hits screens on May 26.