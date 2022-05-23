Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

During Sunday night’s emotional “American Idol” finale, viewers got a dose of cheer from none other than Michael Bublé

The Canadian singer appeared during the show, singing a take on the classic song “Smile”, first recorded by Nat King Col in 1954.

READ MORE: ‘American Idol’ Crowns New Champion For Season 20 — Find Out Who Won!

After singing the the opening verse, Bublé welcomed Top 7 finalist Christian Guardino to make it a duet.

The 21-year-old singer immediately earned cheers from the crowd, perfectly complementing Bublé’s vocals for what ended up being a soaring, uplifting moment.

Singing the duet together was a culmination of sorts, after Bublé had previously surprised Guardino on the May 8th episode of “American Idol”, inviting him to join forces for a duet in the finale.

“Are you kidding me? Are you serious?” Guardino said at the time, before accepting the offer wholeheartedly.

READ MORE: Toronto Teen Nicolina Bozzo Belts Out Incredible Carrie Underwood And Adele Covers On ‘American Idol’ Before Shock Elimination

Despite not making it into the Top 3, Guardino has already struck out on his own, releasing the single “Higher” earlier this month.