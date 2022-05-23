Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had quite the wedding on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian shared some clips on her Instagram Story of the newlyweds dancing on stage as Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo performed “Can’t Help Falling In Love” at the start of the reception.

According to People, Bocelli and his son also performed “I Found My Love in Portofino”, as well as their 2018 single “Fall On Me”.

“It was an incredible moment and a very special performance,” a source gushed.

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, after getting married legally in Santa Barbara on May 15.

They’d previously had a practice wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in April.

The Vegas nuptials weren’t legally binding, and a source told ET that it “was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring.”

Kardashian took to Instagram to share numerous photos from Sunday’s lavish ceremony.