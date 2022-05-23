Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp is still trying to deliver for his adoring fans.

In a clip that went viral last week, the actor, who is currently on trial in a defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, gave fans a taste of their favourite character.

Arriving in an SUV at the courthouse, Depp greeted fans, who shouted out to him, including one who yelled, “We adore your hair.”

In response, the actor turned around and waved his ponytail to delighted screams from the crowd.

a fan tells johnny depp he will always be captain jack sparrow and he responds with jack's voice 😭 pic.twitter.com/a8vnzDl4oS — maría (@jxnsmanager) May 18, 2022

“You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow!” yelled another fan, referring to his popular character from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

“He’s still around somewhere,” Depp said, in his Jack Sparrow voice. “I see him now and again. He shows up now and again.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she alleged that she was a victim of domestic abused while married to the actor.

Heard has also countersued for $100 million, and the former couple have testified, along with others, during the trial, which has lasted several weeks.