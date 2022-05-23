Canadian singer Nicolina Bozzo was joined by Sara Bareilles to perform a stunning duet during Sunday’s “American Idol” finale.

The 18-year-old Torontonian and Bareilles belted out the Waitress track “She Used To Be Mine”, with Bareilles playing the piano and singing along to the emotional lyrics.

Bozzo donned a beautiful blue gown for the performance and dazzling earrings. She covered the song earlier on in the competition.

Bozzo posted on Instagram after the performance:

Bareilles surprised Bozzo when she FaceTimed her to say the pair would be teaming up for the “Idol” finale appearance.

The former “Idol” contestant insisted, “No way! No, oh my God you’re kidding right? You’re absolutely joking right?” after seeing Bareilles pop up on the screen.

Bareilles told Bozzo, “You know what’s going to happen? We’re going to sing together. Yes, we are. I am such a huge fan of yours, I’m coming out to L.A. and I’m going to sing with you. I am so proud of you and excited for you, you are like every good thing.”

Sunday’s finale saw Leah Marlene, HunterGirl and Noah Thompson battle it out to be crowned the winner of “Idol” season 20.

Thompson ended up winning.