Ethan Hunt is picking a side.

After leaking online over the weekend, Paramount has officially unveiled the trailer for the highly-anticipated “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”.

The epic, action-packed trailer gives fans of the franchise a glimpse at the eye-popping stunts and thrills in store in the new film.

Along with Tom Cruise returning as IMF agent Hunt, the film also brings back Eugene Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny, the IMF director in the original 1996 film.

“Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over,” Kittridge tells Hunt in the trailer. “This is our chance to control the truth, the concepts of right and wrong for everyone, for centuries to come. You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist. Never did. You need to pick a side.”

Set across a wide variety of landscapes, the film appears to include scenes in European cities, deserts, mountains and more.

The trailer also shows off some of the signature moments from the upcoming film, including the much-talked-about scene in which Cruise jumps a motorcycle off a tall cliff before pulling a parachute.

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the previous two films in the franchise, the new entry also features returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, along with newcomers, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is set for release July 14, 2023, with “Part Two” planned to hit theatres on June 28, 2024.

