Rebel Wilson is Team Prince Harry.

The actress was pictured with the Duke of Sussex as he took part in a polo match in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Wilson donned a navy blazer, white shirt and jeans to attend the event, with her mother Sue joining her.

The “Senior Year” star posted a pic of her mom with Harry on her Instagram Story, as well.

Credit: Instagram/Rebel Wilson

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was also seen supporting her hubby at the polo match, with her donning a white skirt, polka dot blouse and black hat for the occasion.

Meghan Markle and a friend at Prince Harry’s polo match. Credit: JishPhoto/Shutterstock

Wilson’s outing comes after she announced she was in a new relationship earlier this month.

The actress, who confirmed her split from Jacob Busch in February 2021, spoke to the modern dating “U Up?” podcast about her new partner.

She shared, “I am now happily in a relationship…. I met them at a friend’s setup. I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup.

“He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps.”