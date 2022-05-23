If Idina Menzel were offered a role in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked, she’d gladly do it.

Speaking with People, the actress, who originated the role of Elphaba in musical on Broadway, was asked whether she would consider returning for the film.

“If they asked me to do it at the age of 51, I would say, sure — just put a little Vaseline on the lens, throw some green makeup on me, use a little CGI and I’ll look gorgeous,” she joked.

Getting more serious, Menzel added, “But no, it’s all good. That ship has sailed.”

In the original musical, Menzel played the role opposite Kristin Chenoweth’s Glinda, appearing onstage from October 2003 to January 2005, winning her a Tony in 2004 for Best Actress in a Musical.

The planned two-part film adaptation directed by John M. Chu is set to star Cynthia Erivo in the Elphaba role, with Ariana Grande as Glinda.