Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is sharing rare photos of her daughter.

In a post on Instagram, the 35-year-old supermodel posted a slideshow of pics, including several in which she’s seen breastfeeding baby daughter Isabella.

Also featured in one of the photos is Huntington-Whiteley’s partner, and Isabella’s father, Jason Statham.

The couple, who have been together since 2010, welcomed Isabella in February. They also share 5-year-old son Jack.

In 2016, the couple confirmed that they had become engaged, though as yet they have not tied the knot.