Conan O’Brien is getting a huge payday thanks to his podcast empire.

On Monday, it was announced that the former late-night host has sold his podcast and digital media business Team Coco to SiriusXM in a $150 million deal, according to Yahoo!.

The deal includes Team Coco’s 11 podcasts, including the O’Brien-hosted “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”, as well as the “Parks and Recreation”-centric show “Parks and Recollection”, hosted by Rob Lowe and Alan Yang.

As part of the acquisition, O’Brien has also entered into a five-year talent deal with SiriusXM, and will produce a comedy channel for the satellite radio service.

The current slate of Team Coco shows will remain available through other popular podcast services.

O’Brien is just the latest star podcaster to sign a massive deal, following the likes of Joe Rogan, who took his podcast to Spotify in a deal reportedly worth $200 million.