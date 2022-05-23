Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz discuss their dream wedding in the latest issue of British Vogue.

The lovebirds tied the knot in front of 500 friends and family on April 9 during a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

In the interview, Peltz recalls how the duo didn’t see eye-to-eye when they first met at Coachella in April 2017.

Peltz shares, “We didn’t get along at first.”

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz. CREDIT: Luigi & Iango

The wedding was originally planned for summer 2021, then autumn, and eventually the pair settled for April 9, 2022.

Peltz says: “When the world was in lockdown, we went through different variations of what a wedding would look like. We weren’t sure if we should do a small one earlier and then a big party.

“Eventually, we decided we wanted the big wedding as soon as it was possible to do it safely. And we’re so happy we did. It was amazing to be in the presence of so many people we love again.”

Beckham adds: “We didn’t realize how much we missed that.”

He shares of his highlight, “The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress. It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.”

Peltz’s mother Claudia asked the seamstresses to sew in an evil eye to protect her daughter on her big day without her knowing.

She also instructed them to use baby-blue thread to write, “Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you. All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out. Love, mom.”

Peltz adds: “I’m happy she showed that to me after the ceremony because I just burst into tears.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the duo speak about having a Wendy’s food truck at the after party. The bride’s father Nelson Peltz is a major investor of the company, so they arranged to serve cheeseburgers, fries and chicken nuggets at the bash.

Peltz says, “We didn’t eat at all until we got to the Wendy’s truck, and then I had three burgers,” as Beckham continues, “It was my idea, a perfect final touch.”

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, May 24.