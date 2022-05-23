Netflix is giving “Stranger Things” one more taste of what’s to come.

On Monday, the streamer debuted the final trailer for “Stranger Things 4” ahead of the premiere of Volume 1 on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
“The world turns upside down,” the trailer teases, referencing the mysterious alternate dimension in the show known as the Upside Down.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The trailer also gives new glimpses at the intense and epic action in store, from prison battles to Dungeons & Dragons games and more.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
“Stranger Things 4” Vol. 1 premieres May 27, with Vol. 2 following on July 1.