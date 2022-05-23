Netflix is giving “Stranger Things” one more taste of what’s to come.
On Monday, the streamer debuted the final trailer for “Stranger Things 4” ahead of the premiere of Volume 1 on Friday.
“The world turns upside down,” the trailer teases, referencing the mysterious alternate dimension in the show known as the Upside Down.
The trailer also gives new glimpses at the intense and epic action in store, from prison battles to Dungeons & Dragons games and more.
“Stranger Things 4” Vol. 1 premieres May 27, with Vol. 2 following on July 1.