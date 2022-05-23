Ozzy Osbourne is still having health trouble.

In an interview with Classic Rock, the iconic Black Sabbath frontman revealed that he is currently awaiting another neck surgery.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Flying Home After Ozzy Osbourne Contracts COVID: ‘I’m Very Worried’

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” he said. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

The neck injury is related to a 2003 quad bike accident. He previously discussed the need for an additional surgery in an interview with The Mirror last fall.

READ MORE: Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne Planning To Move 2 Ukrainian Refugee Families Into Their U.K. Estate

In his recent interview with Classic Rock, the 73-year-old talked about his goals for his 70s.

“A number-one Ozzy album,” he said, adding, “I’m coming back to England this year, too. I’ve had enough of living out here [America] now. My intention was never to stay out here.”

He added of his thoughts on mortality, “At f**king seventy-three I’ve done pretty well. I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”