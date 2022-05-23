Blackpink continues making history on their path to superstardom.

The K-pop girl group from South Korea is already a global sensation, with numerous achievements under their belt like high profile collaborations with Lady Gaga and Cardi B, performing at Coachella, and becoming the first K-pop girl group to sell over one million copies of an album.

They’re making another historic first as the first K-pop girl group to be featured on the cover of Rolling Stone.

They spoke with the magazine about their journey to debut, their thoughts on their international success, and where they see the future of the group.

The four girls met as trainees at their label YG, when they were put together at the same dormitory despite joining the company at different times.

“Going grocery shopping was so fun,” reflected Rosé. “We’d cook together after a long day of training. Nothing spectacular, all frozen stuff. But I still miss the taste of that food.”

Blackpink – Photo: Peter Ash Lee

While they enjoyed spending time together as trainees, that time was also filled with difficulties. The K-pop trainee system sees trainees practicing for years without guarantee they will debut as a musician.

“Debut, debut, debut,” Lisa recalled. “That was the only thing on our minds.”

“We were on survival mode,” added Jennie. “Every month, our friends were forced to leave, go home. Getting stressed? Having it rough? Those feelings were a luxury. What mattered was debuting.”

“If I was going through a hard time, I’d go to the bathroom, sob my heart out, then on to the next thing,” said Rosé. “I was on autopilot or something. If you told me to do that again, I could never.”

Back in those days, they never could’ve imagined the success they would come to achieve.

“My mom and dad are proud of me, but I don’t feel like a world star,” said Jisoo. “I’m the same person that started training in high school. My social standing may have changed, but to me, I’m just . . . too me.”

“More than anyone, we want to be ordinary girls,” explained Jennie. “Sure, there are times when we talk about what kind of influence we could have. But what we actually love is talking about our cats, dogs, good food, and pretty places.”

Currently, Blackpink is in preparation to release a new album in 2022. When it releases, it’ll see the girls enter a flurry of promotions and appearances.

“These days . . . I think every day, ‘OK, how do I prepare myself for my next busy two years?’” said Jennie.

Thinking ahead to the future, the girls found themselves reflecting on how far the group can go.

“I mean, won’t Blackpink last at least 10 more years? We’ll be nearly 40 by then,” Lisa said. “Someday we’ll get married and things like that. But then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too someday? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now?”

“Even if we’re 70 and we have different lives, I’ll still feel like I’m Blackpink,” added Jennie. “As corny as it sounds, I don’t think Blackpink will ever end in my heart. It’s a part of my family. You can’t deny your family.”

Blackpink’s issue of Rolling Stone releases in early August. For their special issue, the outlet is releasing a special box set with photo prints, a sticker sheet, and four different covers.