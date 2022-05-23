Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took the plunge, literally, on Monday.
The pair enjoyed a boat ride in Portofino, Italy after tying the knot on Sunday, and were pictured jumping off a luxurious yacht hand-in-hand and fully clothed.
The lovebirds had quite the wedding, with Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo performing “Can’t Help Falling In Love”, as well as some other tracks at the reception.
Kardashian and Barker got married legally in Santa Barbara on May 15 before the Kardashian-Jenner clan headed to Italy for an intimate bash.
READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Seen On A Boat In Italy Ahead Of Their Big Wedding
They’d previously had a practice wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in April.
The Vegas nuptials weren’t legally binding, and a source told ET that it “was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring.”