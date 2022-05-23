Tiffany Haddish has some huge dreams.

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, the “Afterparty” star reveals the amazing goal she’s working toward through her career.

“Okay, I’ll tell you. My big goal is to open an amusement park,” she says. “You’re like, ‘Yeah, sure, whatever.’ When I do it, you’re going to be the first one to get a ticket to go, because you don’t believe me.”

Haddish adds, “If Dolly Parton can do it, Tiffany Haddish can do it. Every amusement park is attached to a major motion studio. Except for Dollywood, because she has her own studios. When you get enough intellectual property, you can make the rides based off that, i.e. 50 movies.”

The comedian also shares what she does when she gets up on Monday mornings.

“It depends on what time I went to bed on Sunday, but normally I wake up at about 6 or 7 o’clock in the morning, and I stretch—when I say stretch, I mean I reach my arms up—and I pick up my telephone,” she says. “And I put it on Do Not Disturb, and then I turn on my little meditation music. I sit there for probably about five, 10 minutes. Go use the restroom, brush my teeth, wash my body off and find some food.”

Talking about comedy, Haddish is asked if there is anything she thinks comedians shouldn’t be joking about.

“I think you can joke about anything, it just depends on where you’re coming from and the circumstances,” she says. “And know your audience. It’s really important to know your audience and know where you are.”

Lastly, sharing the piece of advice that’s guided her, Haddish says, “Do something every single day towards your goal, do at least one thing a day towards your big goal. And you’ll accomplish it. And that has been my guiding light.”