The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial will hear from another star witness.

According to People, a source close to Depp has confirmed that supermodel Kate Moss will testify during the trial via video link on Wednesday.

Moss, who once dated Depp, was brought into the trial after being referenced by Heard earlier this month during testimony about an alleged altercation between Depp and Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez near a staircase.

“[Whitney’s] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her,” Heard testified at the time. “I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

Heard added, “And I swung at him,” of the alleged incident on March 2015. “In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face.”

She also said, “He didn’t push my sister down the stairs.”

Henriquez, in her own testimony during the trial, said that Depp had once hit her, and “repeatedly” struck Heard, who she said was defending her during the altercation.

Heard’s reference to an incident between Depp and Moss on a staircase was also brought up during her testimony in Depp’s libel case against The Sun in the U.K. in 2020.

“I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs,” the actress said at the time. “I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind.”

When she brought it up in court again during the current defamation trial, Depp’s legal team appeared elated, likely because it gave them the opportunity to call Moss as a witness to dispute the rumoured incident on the record.

Depp and Moss dated for four years in the ’90s, splitting in 1997, though they were also seen together briefly at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998.

In a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair, Moss spoke about her relationship with Depp, saying, “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’, he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust.”