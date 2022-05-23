Click to share this via email

If someone wants to adapt a TV show for the stage, Idina Menzel has just the one.

On Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the Wicked star stopped by to surprise young composing duo Barlow & Bear.

The artists recently won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, beating out iconic fellow nominees like Andrew Lloyd Webber and Bob Dylan with their viral TikTok-challenge-turned-album The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

Turning to Menzel, Clarkson wanted to know what TV series she would want to see adapted into a big Broadway musical.

“‘Golden Girls’,” Menzel answered, laughing.

“See, I thought we were like the same age, cause mine was ‘Designing Women’,” Clarkson admitted, joking that her two younger guests have probably seen neither show.

Still laughing, Menzel added, “I’m always trying to get roles that I know I’m going to grow into.”

Unfortunately, she didn’t reveal which of the four Golden Girls she would want to play.