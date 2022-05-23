Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Millie Bobby Brown is showing her love to the world.

The actress shared sweet couple pics with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi from their vacation together in Barcelona.

She captioned the post, “te amo”, which means “I love you” in Spanish.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown & BF Jake Bongiovi Go Blonde To Celebrate Her 18th Birthday With Barbie & Ken Outfits

The carousel included photos of the two embracing at the docks and posing in front of the famous Sagrada Familia basilica which is a World Heritage Site.

Bongiovi, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared photos of their vacation as well on his Instagram account.

He captioned his post, “Alexa play late night talking by Harry styles”.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown Shares Photo With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi As They Celebrate Christmas Together

The photos showed the two posing in front of the same docks, Brown kissing her boyfriend affectionately, and her posing at the beach.

The two officially revealed their relationship to the world in June 2021 and have since been happily showcasing their love, even attending the the 2022 BAFTA Awards together.