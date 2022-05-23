Kendall Jenner ran into a little difficulty at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The reality star attended the weekend nuptials of her sister along with the rest of the family in Italy. Everyone was dressed to the nines for the event, including Kendall who wore a skintight floral dress. She seemed to struggle a little to move in it, however, in an Instagram Story captured by her sister Kylie Jenner.

In the video, Kendall struggles up a long series of brick steps, waddling side to side to make it up the steep stairs. Kylie can be heard laughing before she says, “S–t these stairs are crazy!”

While they may have had a little difficulty getting to the wedding venue, they seemed to have a good time celebrating as Kylie later shared a TikTok of the two dancing together.

Dressed in their matching floral dresses, Kylie and Kendall danced in the mood lighting while drinking shots of alcohol with Twenty One Pilots’ “Tear in My Heart” playing over the video.

She joking captioned the post, “me and cucumber girl” in reference to the recent viral video of Kendall cutting cucumbers strangely.

The star-studded event was also attended by Barker’s close friend Machine Gun Kelly who shared a video of the newlyweds slow dancing together in his Instagram stories. He added the text: “okay y’all cute 🥰 @travisbarker @kourtneykardash not gonna say i called it from the beginning but…🤍💍🤞”.