Billie Eilish is opening up about living with Tourette’s.

The singer appeared on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” where she went go-karting with the host and also talked about living with Tourette’s syndrome.

READ MORE: Singer Billie Eilish Confirms She Has Tourette’s: ‘It’s Something I Grew Up With’

The condition involves repetitive movements or sounds that are often involuntary.

The topic came up when Eilish, who was diagnosed with Tourette’s at the age of 11, experienced a tic on-camera.

“If you film me for long enough, you’re gonna see lots of tics,” she said in response, via BuzzFeed. Elaborating on the topic, she added that most people react inappropriately.

READ MORE: Cardi B Posts Voice Memos With Billie Eilish To Prove They Don’t Have Beef: ‘I Hate The Internet’

“The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny…and I’m always left incredibly offended by that,” she continued.

Despite the reaction from people, she actually said she “really loves” talking about her condition.

“It’s very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it,” she explained. “I don’t get it.”

Interestingly, the 20-year-old said that she doesn’t usually get tics while performing or moving around.

“These are things you would never notice if you’re just having a conversation with me,” she said. “But for me, they’re very exhausting.”

In fact, Eilish revealed there are many celebrities who have admitted to her they also have Tourette’s Syndrome, but kept their anonymity.

READ MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts To Billie Eilish Admitting She Had A Childhood Crush On Her

“What’s funny is so many people have it that you would never know,” she added. “A couple artists came forward and said, ‘I’ve actually always had Tourette’s,’ and I’m not gonna out them because they don’t wanna talk about it, but that was actually really interesting to me.”

The full episode is available on Netflix now for streaming.